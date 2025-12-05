Veteran actress Shabana Azmi knows the right way to live and love every moment of life in the best way possible. ‘I Stormed Out in Full Anarkali Costume’: Veteran Actress Shabana Azmi Reveals How Sulakshana Pandit Stopped Her From Quitting Films After Being Insulted by a Choreographer.

The actress, who has her own girl gang from the industry, shared a video on her social media account wherein her besties were seen dancing their hearts out at a party.

Shabana Azmi Posts Heartwarming Clip of Besties Celebrating Life with Dance and Laughter

The video features actresses Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Sandhya Mridul, Tanvi Azmi, and Shahana Goswami enjoying themselves to the fullest while grooving to the beats.

Shabana, who was seen missing in the video, mentioned that it is never a dull moment when her girls are around. She captioned the full-of-life video as, “Never a dull moment when my Gurlz gang get together. Love you all, and thank you for enriching my life, and that goes for all the ones who are a part of this group but not in the photo.”

The girls often meet each other and are seen hanging out together, creating beautiful memories. During the festival of Diwali this year, the girls had enjoyed a fun Diwali gathering. Actresses Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Shahana Goswami, Divya Dutt, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, along with Shabana Azmi’s husband and veteran writer Javed Akhtar, were seen in the pictures shared by Shabana on her social media account.

Shabana penned, "Happy Diwali gathering of the Dher Saara Pyar gang to celebrate #Tiger Tan’s indomitable spirit and her glorious Busan award (sic)." She further added that "Urmila Matondkar and Sandhya Mridul, we missed you a lot." ‘120 Bahadur’: Shabana Azmi Hails Farhan Akhtar’s Remarkable Transformation.

Showing gratitude to the host for a beautiful spread, Shabana added, "Anu, thank you for the finger-licking food and especially the Tender Coconut Panna Cotta. Javed has nicknamed it Tenco (Smiling Face with Open Hands Emoji) collaboration @jaduakhtar @tannishtha_c @tanviazmiofficial @diamirzaofficial @alifazal9 @balanvidya @therichachadha @konkona @shahanagoswami."

