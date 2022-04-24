Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): 'Kesariya' song holds a special place in actor Alia Bhatt's heart as it's her first-ever track with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Prior to the couple's wedding on April 14, the makers of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' shared the teaser of the song. And it seems like Alia has been listening to it on loop since it was released.

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram and posted a story of her enjoying the track as a part of her playlist.

She dropped a still of 'Kesariya' playing on her device and captioned, "currently listening..."

Sung by Arijit Singh, 'Kesariya' features Ranbir and Alia romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March. (ANI)

