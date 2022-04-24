Tollywood lovers were thrilled to know that the father and son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, would be sharing screen space in Acharya. This was indeed one of the best treats for all movie buffs. Ever since the announcement all have been eagerly waiting for the release of the Koratala Siva directorial. And that day is not far when Acharya will hit the big screens and one can watch Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together in reel for the first time. Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Passed By CBFC With U/A Certificate!

Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The upcoming Telugu film is produced under the banners of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Let’s take a look at some of the details ahead of its theatrical release.

Cast – Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role, whereas Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde would be seen playing the characters Siddha and Neelambari, respectively. The other actors who’d be seen playing key roles include Sonu Sood, Nassar, Saurav Lokesh among others.

Plot – It revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer. He apparently launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Watch The Trailer Of Acharya Below:

Release Date – Acharya is all set to be released in theatres on April 29. It is one of the most-anticipated Telugu movies of the year.

Review – The review for Acharya is not out yet. As soon as the reviews for Chiranjeevi – Ram Charan starrer will be out, LatestLY will update you all with it.

