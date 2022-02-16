Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Singer Alka Yagnik visited Bappi Lahiri's residence in Mumbai to pay homage to the late hitmaker.

She was captured by the paparazzi while making her way to Bappi Lahiri's house.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri had collaborated with Alka Yagnik for several songs, especially in Bengali films. 'Phool To Amari Chilo', 'Tomar Naam Likhe Debo', and 'Aajker Prem' are some of their successful collaborations in Bengali.

In Bollywood, the duo had worked on the songs 'Aaya Aaya Yaar Mera' and 'Bambai Mai Baat Hui Hai' among several others.

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night. He was 69 when he passed away due to multiple health issues. (ANI)

