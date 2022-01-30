New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): South superstar Allu Arjun dedicated a special shout out post to singer Sid Sriram, who crooned the hit track 'Srivalli' for his recent blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a heartfelt note applauding Sriram for his stage performance on song 'Srivalli' at the movie's pre-release event.

Also Read | Eiza Gonzalez Birthday: Red Carpet Appearances by The Mexican Actress That Will Make You Fall In Love With Her.

The 39-year-old actor shared how the singer won everybody's heart at the event by performing live at the event without the support of any musical instruments.

"Wanted to write this at leisure. My brother Sidsriram Garu was singing "Srivalli" on stage at the pre-release event. He started singing without music &I was waiting for the musical instruments to start slowly supporting his vocals. But they didn't. And he kept singing without any music. I was blown away. It was sounding so magical I thought in my head... "He doesn't need music... He is Music"," Arjun wrote.

Also Read | Sahher Bambba Opens Up About Sharing Screen Space With Emraan Hashmi in an Upcoming Music Video, Calls Him 'A Hit Machine'.

The actor also shared a snippet from the show in which the singer could be seen singing 'Srivalli'. Meanwhile, Arjun and co-star Rashmika Madanna were seen stunned by Sriram's melodious voice.

Sriram also re-shared the post on his IG story and wrote, "Garu, you are a legend. I'm humbled and honoured by your words brother. So much love to you."

Meanwhile, Arjun recently received a warm welcome from his family after he returned home from a 16-day long trip to Dubai on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)