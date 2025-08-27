Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): The latest season of 'Bigg Boss 19' is already giving fans some interesting moments. In a recent episode, singer Amaal Mallik shared a personal confession about his school days, revealing that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was his school crush.

Mallik said that Shraddha, who was his senior, impressed him with her simplicity and kind nature. Talking about her, he shared, "School mein bhi... dentures pehen ke aati thi, meri senior thi... meri school ki crush thi, aur insaan bhi itni sweetheart."

The singer also praised her online presence and added, "Poore internet pe sabse asli following uss ladki ki hai, bina kuch kiye."

Amaal made headlines last year when he opened up about his struggle with clinical depression and the emotional strain caused by family matters.

Meanwhile, regarding the reality show, Bigg Boss kicked off its 19th season on August 24.

Celebrities and social media sensations like Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal have entered the Bigg Boss house.

Viewers can watch 'Bigg Boss 19' on Colors and JioHotstar. (ANI)

