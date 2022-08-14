Actor Ameesha Patel shared a throwback picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Saturday on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Humraaz actor fulfilled her fan's wish and posted a throwback picture. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests .So here goes ..." Ameesha Patel Shares Throwback Picture With Hrithik Roshan From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Days!

"The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter." The picture features Aishwarya and Ameesha seated beside each other at an event. The Devdas actor was seen dressed in a printed top with her tresses open.

And Ameesha, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a beautiful yellow suit and to complete the look she opted for perming hairstyle. In the picture, both actors flashed their beautiful smiles as they laughed at a silly joke that they cracked themselves, which led the actors to burst out into laughter. Both the actors made fans go crazy with their infectious laugh.

View Post Here:

Fans garnered the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor post with heart and fire emojis. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the Race 2 actor will be next seen in the action film Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is the sequel to Gadar which was released in the year 2001.

On the other hand, Aishwarya took the Internet by storm by sharing a poster of her upcoming Mani Ratnam film, Ponniyin Selvan. The film portrays Aishwarya playing dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Fans have been going gaga over her look ever since the poster was released.

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Kennedy John Victor, Karthik Sivakumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi, Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan.

Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman. Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. 20 Years Of Devdas: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit Fans Share Favourite Scenes, Stills And Thoughts About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film On Twitter.

It marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after Iruvar in 1997, Guru in 2007 and Raavan in 2010.