As part of Ameesha Patel's 'throwback weekends' posts on social media, the actress today went down the memory lane and shared a picture of hers with Hrithik Roshan from KNPH days. The photo sees young Ameesha and Hrithik posing in a house in South Mumbai before starting to shoot for their classic Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). Don't miss it! Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Film to Release in Two Months, Fans Demand Makers to Share New Updates.

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan:

