Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met filmmaker Rohit Shetty here.

On Twitter, Shah shared a photo from his meeting with the director, known for movies such as the "Singham" series, "Simmba" and "Sooryavanshi".

Also Read | On Teachers’ Day 2022 Janhvi Kapoor Reminisces How Her and Khushi Would Play Teacher-Teacher and Act Out Scenes From ‘Titanic’.

"Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai," tweeted the Union Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the Maharashtra capital.

Shetty also shared a photo from his meeting with Shah on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to meet our Respected Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji".

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler Alert: Vedika To Use Pihu as a Pawn To Win Over Ram in Sony TV's Popular Show!.

Neither of them divulged any details of their meeting.

Last month, Shah had met with "RRR" star Jr NTR during his visit to Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)