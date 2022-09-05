Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is high on drama. The show features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the audience is in awe of their chemistry. The show has been focusing on their romance for a long time now and the drama has intensified as the show recently introduced a leap. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress Disha Parmar Is a Vision in White Saree, View Photos of TV Star.

As we all know, Ishaan decides to speak to speak to Krish where it will be revealed that Ishaan was the one responsible for murdering Shivina. Vedika will decide to add fuel to fire by recording the entire conversation and planning to use this against Ishaan and Priya. On the other hand, we also mentioned how Brinda will be assumed to have a disease and Ram will snap at Adi when he will inform about the same. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 To Go off Air? Manraj Singh Aka Shubham's Instagram Post Stirs Rumours of Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar TV Serial's End.

Now, as Priya lives in the Sood house, Nandini will feel that Ram is totally under her control now and she can be the sole owner of the property. Now, in the future episodes, Vedika will plan to befriend Pihu and make her way to Ram’s heart so Priya is completely out of the picture. With Nandini and Vedika both going aggressive in their respective missions, it will be interesting to see who finally succeeds and moreover, how Ram and Priya reunite.

