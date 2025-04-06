New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Hindi cinema icons Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra posted never-seen-before pictures with veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who died on Friday at the age of 87.

Kumar, known for films such as "Hariyali Aur Rasta", "Woh Kaun Thi?", "Shaheed", "Gumnaam", "Upkar", and "Purab Pashchim", breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital following age-related issues.

While Bachchan went to the Pawan Hans crematorium for Kumar's funeral on Saturday, Dharmendra arrived at the late actor's residence to offer their condolences.

Bachchan, who worked with Kumar in his 1974 directorial "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan", shared a black-and-white picture with him and his colleague sharing a hug on his personal blog on Sunday.

"In remembrance... and prayer in grief," Bachchan, 82, wrote alongside the photograph.

Later, Dharmendra shared a picture with Kumar with whom he worked on films such as "Shaadi" and "Maidan-E-Jung".

"Manoj, mere yaar tere saath beeta har pal bahut yaad ayega (Manoj, my friend, I'll remember every moment spent with you)" he said.

Actor Zeenat Aman, who starred with Kumar in "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan", also shared a still from the movie to condole her co-actor's demise.

"Saddened to learn about the passing of Manoj Kumar. May his soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Kumar, popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayal of patriotic heroes in films such as "Upkar" and "Kranti", was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute in Mumbai on Saturday.

