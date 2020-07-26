New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in a Mumbai hospital, on Sunday said he missed his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan during the 'loneliness' at the hospital.

The legendary actor who is quite active on social media took to Twitter and shared a throwback video of himself, where he is seen reciting one of his father's soulful poems.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, Fans Shower The Daredevil With Congratulatory Messages (View Tweets).

In the four-minute and nine-second video, the 77-year-old actor is seen sitting on a chair, flipping through pages of an old book, the poem 'Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana' is played in the background in Big B's voice.

Alongside the video, the 'Sholay' actor wrote in Hindi that his father used to sing just like that at the gathering of poets.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Video From COVID-19 Ward, Posts About Missing His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan (View Tweet).

Hospital ke akelepan mein unki bohot yaad aati hai, aur unhi ke shabdon se apni sooni raaton ko aabad karta (I miss him a lot during the loneliness at the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights)," the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor wrote.

The 'Coolie' actor was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek's star wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the virus the following day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)