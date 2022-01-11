Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who is widely known for portraying Katappa in the Baahubali film franchise, has finally been discharged from the hospital and is back home. He was recently admitted to a hospital after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. LATESTLY EXCLUSIVE! Hollywood Beauty Samantha Lockwood Meets Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Manish Malhotra To Reveal Their ‘Unseen’ Side!.

His son and actor Sibi Sathyaraj shared his father's health update on social media on Tuesday. "Hey guys...Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home...He's totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest...Thank you all for your love and support! #Sathyaraj," he tweeted.

Sathyaraj's Son Tweet Below:

Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support! 😊🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

Fans of Sathyaraj have been sharing well wishes on social media platforms praying for the actor to bounce back to good health and make a complete recovery from COVID-19. Not just him, recently, several celebs had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Recently, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

