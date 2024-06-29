Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Lucknow anticipates the launch of a transformative initiative as Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, along with Samyak Chakravarti's foundation, unveils the Smart Fellowship aimed at empowering over 1000 women to forge successful careers.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the project starting on Saturday., Navya Naveli Nanda stated, "We are delighted to be in Lucknow for our project. It has been many years since I visited Lucknow, and we are excited about the opportunity to work here."

The foundation, named Nimaya, is dedicated to empowering women and eliminating gender discrimination.

Nanda highlighted the programme's focus on providing soft skills training, particularly in technology, which is increasingly pivotal in today's job market.

"In a world where technology is creating jobs, our goal is to equip women from both urban and rural areas with the skills they need to succeed in diverse sectors," she explained.

The initiative aims to foster inclusivity by engaging women from various backgrounds and communities. "Women from different walks of life are part of our programme. We will address all pertinent issues, including gender equality," Nanda affirmed.

Reflecting on the evolving role of women in India, she noted significant strides across industries and sectors.

"We observe a notable shift where women are increasingly contributing to the nation's progress, evident from the appointment of a female president and their prominent presence in business and industry," Nanda added.

Through the Smart Fellowship initiative, the Nimaya Foundation aims to promote gender equality and create pathways for women to thrive in diverse professional landscapes.

By offering skill development and career opportunities, the programme aims to empower women across urban and rural areas, enrich communities and foster economic empowerment. (ANI)

