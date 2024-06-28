Hello entertainment buffs, it's time to check out today's (June 28) hottest and most talked-about headlines that dominated the world of showbiz. From the saddening news of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan's stage-three breast cancer diagnosis, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz trailer release to Salman Khan's Kick 2 being delayed, we have compiled you essential updates from the world of entertainment you might not want to miss. Let's dive straight into it. Entertainment News Roundup: Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Releases; Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’ Second Track Out; Aamir Khan Buys Property Worth INR 9.75 Crore and More.

Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer - Hina Khan made a shocking revelation about her health on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the popular TV actress penned a note and revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. However, Khan maintained a positive attitude and assured her fans that she was "doing well" and that her treatment had commenced. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; TV Actress Reveals She's Undergoing Treatment - Read Statement.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Kick 2 Gets Delayed - Anticipation has been building amongst fans ever since the sequel to Salman Khan starrer Kick was announced. Amidst the hype, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, offered insights into the progress of the project and also shared about the challenges faced. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Kick 2’ Delayed Due to THIS Reason; Sajid Nadiadwala’s Wife Warda Reveals Details.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Drops "Rockstar" MV- BLACKPINK's Lisa has finally made her much-awaited solo comeback! The K-pop star dropped her new solo single titled "Rockstar" on Friday. This is Lisa's first release after parting ways with YG Entertainment and establishing her own label. ‘Rockstar’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Channels Good Girl-Turned-Bad Vibes, Features Thai Transgender Women In Her Latest Music Video; Check Out Netizens’ Reactions!.

Outrage at Bengaluru School Over Tamannaah Bhatia’s Chapter in Textbook - A private school in Hebbal, Bengaluru, has included a lesson on actress Tamannaah Bhatia as a part of a chapter on the Sindhi community, which has caused widespread outrage among the parents. As per reports, the school has a textbook for class 7 on Sidhis, which includes a chapter on "Life after Partition: Migration, Community and Unrest in Sindh, 1947 to 1962." Tamannaah Bhatia's Inclusion in Textbook at Bengaluru School Upsets Parents; No Objections With Ranveer Singh's Mention.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz Trailer Out! The trailer for Bad Newz featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk was released on Friday. Written and directed by Anand Tiwari, the upcoming comedy-drama centres on a rare case of heteropateral superfecundation, a biological case where two separate ova are fertilised in the same menstrual cycle by sperm cells of two different men. 'Bad Newz' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk Engage in 'Baap of All Wars' in This Quirky Comedy Entertainer (Watch Video).

