Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) Actors Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn have joined the second season of streaming platform Peacock's "Girls5Eva' series.

The show features Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps as a 90s girl group sensation reuniting for a second run at fame.

According to Deadline, Sedaris and Flynn will play the parents of Phillips' Summer.

The first season saw the group going through a few ups and downs as they struggled to return to the A-list.

The second season will see Bareilles' Dawn, Elise Goldsberry's Wickie, Pell's Gloria and Philipps' Summer making their first studio album on their own terms.

Meredith Scardino, showrunner and executive producer of "Girls5Eva", said she is excited to have Flynn and Sedaris on board.

“We have so many amazing guest actors that came by to help out this season,” she added.

The season two is set to start streaming from May 5.

Universal Television is the studio behind the project. PTI

