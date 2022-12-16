Bollywood actor Ananya Panday never fails to stun her fans with her fashion sense. On Friday, she dropped some pictures where she nailed the ethnic look in a beautiful ivory coloured saree. The actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a series of clicks in which she left people awestruck with her jaw-dropping look. Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor – Celebs Who Rocked Pink & Red Combination!

In the first picture, Ananya was seen wearing noodle strap golden blouse that she paired with ivory coloured saree. The actor struck an elegant pose, as she is seen looking downward, keeping her eyes closed. The image also offers a close look at her dewy makeup and matching chandbali earrings. Christmas 2022: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s Non-Red Looks To Try for X-Mas Celebration This Year!

In the second image, the actor poses for the camera, giving a vivid look at her outfit. Ananya holds a matching clutch in the image. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in a Pan-India action film Liger alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in the comedy Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ananya Panday in Golden-Ivory Saree

Ananya Panday in Golden-Ivory Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

