Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Bollywood's Panday family often shares their fam-jam moments on social media. On Saturday, Actor Ananya Panday dropped a sweet birthday wish for her aunt, Vandana Gidwani, on the latter's birthday.

Ananya took to Instagram Story and shared a throwback picture with Vandana.

"The face of a 17-year-old who was forced to babysit a very dramatic 3-year-old. Happy birthday to the best person with the best heart! Love you Sona Masi," she captioned the post.

In the picture, young Ananya could be seen sitting in her maasi's lap and playing with a toy on a dinner table. The duo look adorable in the old picture.

Further extending the birthday wishes, Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday dropped an Instagram story, wishing his sister-in-law, Vandana for her day. He captioned the post with a 'happy birthday' sticker.

The picture is from Chunky's marriage where he can be seen with Vandana and wife Bhavna Pandey. The three of them dressed up in Indian attire are all smiles.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

'Dream Girl 2' will hit the theatres on August 25.

She will also set to make her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

Chunky on the other hand, was last seen in series like 'Pop Kaun?' and 'Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip.' (ANI)

