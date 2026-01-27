Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets PM Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo/Reuters)

Brasilia [Brazil], January 27 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday confirmed that he will travel to India in February, ahead of a subsequent trip to Washington, following a telephone conversation with United States President Donald Trump.

Sharing the details on X, Lula wrote, "We agreed on a visit to Washington after my trip to India and South Korea in February, on a date to be set soon."

He added that during the call, the two leaders discussed "bilateral relations and the global agenda," adding that they "exchanged information on the economic indicators of both countries, which point to good prospects for the two economies."

President Lula said Trump noted that the "economic growth of the United States and Brazil is positive for the region as a whole."

Lula added, "We welcomed the good relationship built in recent months, which resulted in the lifting of a significant portion of the tariffs applied to Brazilian products."

The Brazilian President said he had "reiterated the proposal, forwarded to the State Department in December, to strengthen cooperation in combating organised crime."

He also conveyed interest in "tightening the partnership in repressing money laundering and arms trafficking, as well as in freezing assets of criminal groups and exchanging data on financial transactions," adding that the proposal was "well received by the U.S. president."

Addressing broader international issues, Lula wrote, "Regarding the Peace Council, I proposed that the body presented by the United States be limited to the Gaza issue and provide a seat for Palestine."

He added, "In that context, I reiterated the importance of a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, which includes expanding the permanent members of the Security Council."

He also spoke about Venezuela, saying, "We exchanged impressions on the situation in Venezuela. I emphasized the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region and working for the well-being of the Venezuelan people."

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lula reviewed bilateral relations during a recent conversation, highlighting the significance of reformed multilateralism in addressing common global challenges.

"Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead," PM Narendra Modi said on social media.

"Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon," he added.

Lula had earlier announced plans for a state visit to India in early 2026 and was engaging BRICS members, currently chaired by India, on responding to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which had impacted both India and Brazil.

According to an official readout, PM Narendra Modi and Lula recalled their meetings in Brazil and South Africa last year and noted progress across multiple areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

They also shared perspectives on regional and global developments and reiterated the "importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges."

India and Brazil are members of the BRICS grouping, which Trump has repeatedly criticised, alleging efforts to weaken the US dollar through trade in national currencies.

The PM Modi-Lula engagement comes amid ongoing tariff-related tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

Trump recently expressed confidence in reaching a "good" trade deal with India and referred to PM Narendra Modi as a "fantastic leader" and a "great friend."

"I have a great respect for your prime minister (Modi). He is a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are gonna have a good deal," Trump said.

He later remarked, "India wanted to make me happy. Modi is a very good guy, and he knew I was not happy. And it was important to make me happy. We can raise tariffs on them very quickly."

The US administration had earlier imposed additional tariffs on Brazilian products, some of which were later withdrawn, including duties on food exports. (ANI)

