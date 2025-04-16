Entertainment News | 'And Just Like That': Carrie, Aidan's Romance Reignites in Season 3 Trailer

A still from 'And Just Like That' season 3 trailer (Photo/Instagram/@streamonmax)

Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): After a two-year hiatus, 'And Just Like That' is set to return with its highly anticipated third season, premiering May 29 on Max.

The 'Sex and the City' sequel continues to follow the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship, romance, and change in modern-day New York.

The trailer was released by the makers on their official social media handles.

The new season picks up on the emotional cliffhanger from season 2, which saw Carrie rekindle, and then pause, her romance with former flame Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

In the trailer, Carrie describes their relationship as "complicated," though glimpses of them together, including visits with Aidan's children, suggest unfinished business.

The 12-episode season will stream weekly, concluding on August 14, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Several familiar faces return, including Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Mario Cantone, while newcomers including Rosie O'Donnell, Mehcad Brooks, and Logan Marshall-Green join the ensemble.

Notably, Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman will not return for this season, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Creator Michael Patrick King revealed that Aidan's storyline was crafted as a form of emotional closure for long-time fans.

"He says to her, 'Can you give me time until Wyatt is out of his teens?'" King explained, referencing the pivotal scene where Aidan asks Carrie to wait five years so he can focus on parenting, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

While the trailer offers hope for the couple, it also hints at fresh twists, including a mysterious new neighbour in Carrie's life.

"When the plot twists, we can choose to embrace a new chapter," Carrie says in a voiceover of the trailer.

Season 2 concluded with Carrie and Seema (Choudhury) sipping cosmopolitans on a beach in Greece, signalling a sense of renewal.

Though Kim Cattrall made a brief cameo as Samantha Jones last season, creators confirmed her return was a one-time surprise and not the beginning of a full comeback.

'And Just Like That' is developed by Michael Patrick King and executive produced by Parker, Nixon, Davis, and others. (ANI)

