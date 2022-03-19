Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Robert Vincent O'Neil, best known for helming the cult film 'Angel', is no more.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Robert died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday. He was 91.

O'Neil also co-wrote the Hollywood-set Vice Squad (1982), a crime thriller starring Wings Hauser as a sadistic pimp named Ramrod; co-wrote and helmed The Baltimore Bullet (1980), featuring James Coburn and Omar Sharif as pool hustlers. His first feature as a writer-director was Like Mother Like Daughter (1969), and he followed with such drive-in fare as The Psycho Lover (1970), Blood Mania (1970), Wonder Women (1973) and Paco (1975).

O'Neil is survived by his twin daughters, Lari (and her husband, Andrew) and Lisa (Bill); daughter Nicole (Lloyd); brother Ron (Evie); grandchildren Jessica, Quinn, Sara, Russell, Jess and Robert; and seven great-grandchildren. (ANI)

