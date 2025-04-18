Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): A new song 'Angreji Rangrasiya' from Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal' has been unveiled.

The new track is a wedding number, showcasing Vaani in full dance mode.

Abir Gulaal starring Fawad khan and Vaani Kapoor releases in theatres on 9th May, 2025

The music is helmed by Amit Trivedi, with additional vocals by the talented Chotu Khan. The lyrics that capture the song's lighthearted essence are penned by the celebrated Lyricist Kumaar, and the female vocals are rendered by Akanksha Sethi.

Have a look at this vibrant track

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIk_dhZtB5j/?hl=en

Talking about the song Vaani in a press note shares, "The song has such an electrifying energy, it's vibrant, infectious, and full of life. I had an absolute blast shooting for it. It's a lively, high-octane track that's sure to get everyone on their feet and dancing. Whether you're at a party or just looking to let loose, this track brings the vibe."

"Creating the music for 'Angreji Rangrasiya' was a delightful experience, and I believe the upbeat Indian beats perfectly capture the fun spirit of the song," added Music Composer Amit Trivedi.

Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in association with Aarjay Pictures, present 'Abir Gulaal'. Produced by Vivek B. Agarwal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, the film will be released in theatres on May 9th, 2025. (ANI)

