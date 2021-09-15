New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently in Munich, had "a legendary night" partying with Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sports medicine doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kapoor shared fun pictures of the night in which he can be seen laughing and smiling with the sportsmen as they bond and chill.

He wrote in the caption, "To a legendary night!@usainbolt @hussein_mofarah #DrHansWilhelmMullerWohlfahrt."

Bolt, too, took to his Instagram and uploaded a video of Kapoor dancing, laughing and having the time of his life.

"It's A Party here in Munich @anilskapoor @ateamlifestyle #CY," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor.

He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Kapoor will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

