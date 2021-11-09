Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor showered love on his youngest son-actor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, as he turned a year older on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil shared a string of uber-cool pictures from a photoshoot featuring him with the birthday boy. The father-son duo looks dashing as they were seen in colour-coordinated clothes.

Sharing the pictures, Anil wrote, "Thanks bro, for always keeping me on my toes and for the shoes to go with it!! Happy Birthday, @HarshKapoor_ !!" and added rolling on the floor laughing emoticons with it.

The post garnered thousands of hearts and comments from fans and fellow celebrity followers including veteran actor Neetu Kapoor who wrote, "Please Wish him from me, big hug," with red heart emoticons.

Anil is a father to three lovely children namely, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Anil's eldest child- actor Sonam also wished her younger brother through special social media posts. (ANI)

