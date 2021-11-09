Pankaj Tripathi is once again gearing up to enthrall the audience with his character of a wicked cop in the crime comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Although he has earlier worked in 'Omkara' with Saif Ali Khan, this is the first time that he will be sharing the screen with Saif and Rani Mukerji. The actor recently revealed that he has been a big admirer of their work and it was amazing for him to collaborate with the two. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Song Tattoo Waaliye: Saif Ali Khan – Rani Mukerji And Siddhant Chaturvedi – Sharvari’s Party Track To Be Released On October 28! (View Posters).

Talking about his experience, Pankaj says, "It was an amazing experience to shoot with Rani and Saif. I have been an admirer of their work. Rani would wait longer on the set. She has a completely different sense of humour. In fact, one of the scenes required me to dominate the two of them to which Saif told me Pankaj ji you are extremely polite, you will need to be slightly rude towards us! Saif's sense of humour, jokes and timing is unique and amazing." Bunty Aur Babli 2 Teaser: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Starrer Is A Laughter Riot (Watch Video).

He adds, "I used to have a lot of fun in the scenes with them, most of our scenes are together. It was a fun and happy environment on the sets and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I will always remember the experience." 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', a sequel to the 2005 YRF movie, is about two pairs of con-artistes engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase as they constantly try to outwit each other. The film directed by Varun V. Sharma, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari, is all set to hit theatres on November 19.

