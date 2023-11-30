Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved celebrity couples and the duo never fails to shower love on each other.

On Thursday, Alia was seen supporting his husband Ranbir at the screening of 'Animal ' in Mumbai.

Also Read | Sam Bahadur Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal’s Showy Performance Isn’t Enough to Make This Superficial Biopic Work! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Makers of the action thriller film 'Animal' on Thursday hosted a special screening of their film at the Jio Plaza in Mumbai.

Ranbir arrived at the screening along with his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, mother-in-law Soni Razdan, father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Also Read | Family Switch Review: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms Body-Swap Comedy Movie Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

The thing that grabbed everyone's attention was Alia's outfit at the premiere.

The 'Raazi' actor exuded boss lady vibes and he wore a black casual suit paired with a white customized t-shirt with her hubby Ranbir's 'Animal' character printed on it.

Several pictures and videos of Alia donning the customized T-shirt went viral on social media.

'Animal' is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love.

He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. 'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)