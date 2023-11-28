A leaked CBFC report regarding cuts and changes made to the movie Animal has revealed several modifications made to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, including the removal of close-up shots depicting intimate scenes between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Notably, the word "Natak" has been muted, and subtitles were altered to "You change pads four times a month." Additionally, intimate visuals involving Vijay and Zoya underwent edits, with close-up shots being deleted. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Touches SS Rajamouli's Feet at The Film's Pre-release Event in Hyderabad.

