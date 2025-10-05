Washington, DC [US], October 4 (ANI): 'The Great North' has been cancelled at Fox after five seasons, reported Variety.

'We're so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into 'The Great North,'" said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network as quoted by Variety.

"It's difficult to say goodbye, but we're thankful for the five hilarious seasons 'The Great North' brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup," added Thor.

The animated comedy originally debuted on the broadcast network in January 2021 and wrapped up its fifth, and now final, season in September 2025.

The series was created and written by "Bob's Burgers" executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis, according to Variety.

The Molyneux sisters served as executive producers and showrunners. "Bob's Burgers" creator Loren Bouchard was also an executive producer. The series was a 20th Television Animation production, and animation was produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

The series starred Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette.

The official logline for the show stated that it followed "the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, Judy (Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy's older brother, Wolf (Forte), and his wife, Honeybee (Sloan), middle brother Ham (Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother Moon (Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette (voicing herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights," reported Variety. (ANI)

