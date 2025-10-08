Washington, DC [US], October 7 (ANI): The manga and anime platform Viz Media has revealed that the highly anticipated third season of 'One-Punch Man' will premiere on October 12 across multiple streaming platforms worldwide, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the new season will be available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in Canada, with Netflix carrying the series in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans in Latin America and Oceania will also be able to stream the premiere on Crunchyroll.

The announcement marks a significant multi-platform rollout for the global smash-hit anime, which follows the adventures of Saitama, an overpowered hero who defeats all opponents with a single punch, reported Variety.

Viz Media's acquisition encompasses theatrical, television, digital, home entertainment, ancillary, and merchandise rights across North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Season 3 picks up with the Monster Association arc, as S-class heroes band together to rescue a hostage taken by monsters claiming affiliation with the villainous organisation.

The storyline also follows Garou, a "human monster" who awakens in the Monster Association hideout after being captured during battle, according to Variety.

The series, adapted from the manga created by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, has achieved remarkable success with over 35 million copies in circulation.

The original manga is serialised on Shueisha's webcomic site Tonari No Young Jump.

According to Variety, Makoto Furukawa returns to voice protagonist Saitama, with Kaito Ishikawa reprising his role as Genos. The production features direction by Shinpei Nagai, series composition by Tomohiro Suzuki, and animation by JC STAFF.

The anime first premiered in October 2015, earning widespread acclaim for its satirical take on superhero tropes and stunning action sequences. The second season followed in 2019, reported Variety. (ANI)

