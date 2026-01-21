Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Brands are sharpening their marketing strategies as the global sporting calendar marks two major World Cups this year. While the FIFA World Cup is slated for July, closer home the T20 World Cup happening in February, is already triggering heightened activity among advertisers eager to tap into the high-engagement environment that cricket delivers in India.

Across sectors, brands are beginning to roll out teasers, athlete-led content and digital-first storytelling to build anticipation well before the tournament gets underway. Fintech major BharatPe has joined this early wave, posting a series of cryptic messages on X, Instagram, Meta, linked to the T20 World Cup. Sparse on details but high on intrigue, the post has prompted speculation around the brand's plans for the season.

"Imagine watching this World Cup, Not from your friend's place," says one of the X posts.

Globally, the trend is already well underway. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, international car brands have rolled out fan-first digital activations focused on mobility and match-day journeys, while consumer focussed beverage brands have leaned into its long-standing association with football through limited-edition packaging. Major FMCG players have activated their portfolio brands through region-specific storytelling, influencer collaborations, and purpose-led campaigns.

Marketing experts note that World Cup-led campaigns offer brands a combination of scale and relevance. The tournaments deliver massive, captive audiences, but more importantly, they provide a contextual backdrop where themes of trust, performance, teamwork, and consistency resonate deeply. For digital-first and fintech brands, this creates an opportunity to anchor everyday products such as payments, within moments of national and global pride.

As brands continue to vie for attention in an increasingly crowded World Cup advertising ecosystem, early teasers like BharatPe's suggest that the real contest for consumer mindshare may have already begun, well before the opening ceremony. (ANI)

