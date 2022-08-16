Los Angeles, Aug 16 (PTI) Veteran actor Annabella Sciorra has been roped in to portray the role of action star Sylvester Stallone's sister in Paramount Plus series "Tulsa King".

Sciorra and Stallone have previously worked together in the 1997 James Mangold film "Cop Land".

"Tulsa King" follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up a shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to entertainment website Variety, "The Sopranos" actor will play Dwight's Brooklyn-based younger sister Joanne.

Terrence Winter is showrunning and executive producing the series.

It also features actors Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

"Tulsa King" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. PTI

