Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Anshula Kapoor has officially announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar.

On Thursday, Anshula, who was recently seen on the reality show 'The Traitors,' took to her Instagram account to share a series of beautiful pictures from the proposal, which took place in New York City's Central Park.

Along with the pictures, Anshula wrote a long note expressing how she and Rohan met and fell in love.

"We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1:15 AM. We spoke until 6 AM that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1:15 AM India time! And somehow, the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home," she wrote.

"I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales, but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can't put into words. Because since 2022, it's always been you. I'm engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Favorite boy, favorite city... and now, my favorite YES! (First meal after had to be Shake Shack because our first conversation was around the love of the shroom burger! IYKYK)," she added.

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

She made her relationship with Rohan, a screenwriter, public in 2023. Since then, she has often posted moments from their life together.

Anshula recently made headlines for being a contestant on The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Her aunt, Maheep Kapoor, was also a part of the show. (ANI)

