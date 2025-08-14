Washington, DC [US], August 14 (ANI): Actor Antony Starr penned an emotional goodbye to his 'The Boys' character Homelander on Wednesday as the Amazon series wrapped production on its fifth and final season.

In his Instagram handle, Antony Starr penned a long, heartfelt caption and posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the superhero satire. The actor called his character 'Homelander' a true "highlight" of his career.

"Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It's truly been the highlight of my career," Starr wrote.

"When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There's nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane," added Antony Starr.

With production on the final season having wrapped, Starr then handed out thank yous to "the incredible Canadian crew. The amazing production team. The insanely talented cast. The people at Amazon and Sony that took a chance on this insane thing(and made the great choice in casting me)and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show."

The actor then thanked showrunner Eric Kripke, whom he called his "co-parent with his twisted gem of a character".

"We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Till we roll out the last season. When I'll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I'll miss it, brother," added Starr.

He concluded: "Okidoke people. We cooked for the last time. Can't wait to show you what we made. TIL that day, Homelander, signing off."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNSLXZLuHXT/?

'The Boys' first debuted in 2019 and has received both commercial and critical acclaim, landing eight Emmy nominations, including for outstanding drama series.

Though the final season of 'The Boys' isn't expected to air until next year, spinoff series 'Gen V', which follows college-aged supes, is set to premiere its second season on September 17. (ANI)

