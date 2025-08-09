Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): The festival of Rakshabandhan was celebrated with love and laughter by actor Anupam Kher.

Kher, who marks every day with his sister-in-law Reema Kher, took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share an adorable video. In the video, Reema is seen tying a rakhi on his wrist.

Along with the video, Kher also added a note expressing his feelings about the tradition and shared some light-hearted moments from the celebration.

He wrote in Hindi, "Like every year, this time too, my sister-in-law Reema tied me a rakhi on behalf of herself and all my sisters. It is a very pleasant feeling when such traditions are celebrated as festivals among all family members. The funny part is that 'Nikkar wale Baba' still did not wear full pants! And he kept repeating the same mantra again and again. Mother's eyes were more on the box of sweets than on me. And the rest of the family members were enjoying it all. Thank you, Reema, for your love and respect! Long live sisters!"

Many Bollywood stars also joined in the Rakshabandhan celebrations. Actor Akshay Kumar, who shares a close bond with his sister Alka Bhatia, shared a picture of her performing aarti for him. Dressed in a dark grey shirt and black beanie, Akshay smiled as Alka, in a bright yellow traditional suit, carried out the ritual.

On the work front, Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' recently opened in theatres and received a warm reception from audiences. It is focused on the Indian Army and autism, telling the story of a young girl who lives with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father, the girl aspires to join the forces.

Besides Kher, the film's cast features Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. The film was produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. Besides a decent run at the box office, 'Tanvi The Great' was also recognised globally during its festival run at Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. (ANI)

