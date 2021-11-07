New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath for winning the women's doubles title in the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko on Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anupam wrote, "Congratulations @manikabatra_TT and #ArchanaKamath for winning the women's doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender 2021 in Slovenia! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!!"

Playing at Table 1 of Sports Hall Tri Lilije, the Indian duo defeated the Puerto Rican team of Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz in straight sets by 11-3, 11-8, 12-10.

Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath entered the finals of the women's doubles event of the WTT Contender tournament after defeating the team of Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the semi-finals.

On Saturday, Manika Batra won a bronze medal after the Indian went down fighting to Wang Yidi of China by 2-4 in the semi-finals of women's singles. Wang Yidi defeated Manika by 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5. (ANI)

