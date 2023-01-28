Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' starring Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta unveiled the motion poster on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam treated fans with a motion poster.

In the poster, Anupam was seen dressed in a red shirt that he teamed up with denims, a black leather jacket and aviators while riding a bike.

On the other hand, Neena Gupta sitting in the back seat with a dog in her hand.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "With a boxing glove in one hand and the dog in another, this duo is ready to take over the world with their spontaneous adventures. But are you ready to join them on this bumpy yet fun ride? Watch #ShivShastriBalboa. Releasing on 10th February, in Cinemas only!"

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film dropped the first look poster of actor Neena.

Taking to Instagram, Neena shared the poster which she captioned in Hindi, "Laal T-shirt, Maathe pr bindi, jooda, deadly goggles...ye hun to main Neena Gupta, par hun kya? Bhagedi, Nashedi ya chorni? Jald pata lagega ...10 february theatre mein Shiv Shastri Balboa."

In the first look poster, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor could be seen donning a red t-shirt and black shades.

Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Anupam Kher and Jugal Hansraj in the lead role and is all set hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Earlier, Anupam revealed that the movie will be a fascinating tale of the survival of an Indian in a small town in America.

Anupam and Neena were recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's recently released family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency', 'The Signature' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'. (ANI)

