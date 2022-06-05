Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his mother Dulari on his social media handle to make this occasion more special.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, he dropped an adorable picture with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher where they could be seen posing for the camera with a sweet smile.

Also Read | 50 Cent Reposts Madonna's Racy Instagram Photo, Mocks The Pop Icon By Comparing Her To Aliens (View Posts).

Calling her mother "Meri Pyaari Dulari", he wrote, "Dosto! Aaj Hamari yaani Bitto/Raju ki Maa aur aap sbki pyaari Dulari ka birthday hai. Magr Maata Shimla, Raju Mumbai aur main Lucknow me hu. Isliye aap sb maa ko dher saari shubhkamnaye bhejiye. Jor se bolo Jai mata di."

Fans have also showered Kher's mother with a lot of birthday messages.

Also Read | Amit Sadh Birthday: 7 Meaningful Quotes by the Actor That Are Bang-On!.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday to DEAREST AUNTY JI. Matarani ki kripa sada unpar bani rahe. Apke dwara hum hamesha unki pyari pyari videos dekhte rahe. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DULARI AUNTY JI. #dularirocks. "

Another fan commented, "Happy Birthday Mam, keep smiling and stay blessed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher wrapped the shoot of the film 'Uunchai' alongside veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)