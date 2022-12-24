Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Friday reached Kolkata to shoot the city leg of his upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino'.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a video which he captioned, "Landed in Kolkata!!! :) #MetroEkDin #AnuragBasu."

Anupam Kher recently announced that he began shooting for his 533rd film 'Metro..In Dino' in Mumbai with a special video on his social media.

"Presenting my 533th film! Today is our first day. Send us love and good wishes! Starting my 533rd film with one and only @anuragbasuofficial. Have always admired his cinema and his craft. Today is the first day of the shoot of the film. A great beginning to the end of the year. Hail! (sic)," Anupam captioned the post.

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have joined forces for an anthology 'Metro In Dino'.In 2007, Basu also co-produced, co-written and directed 'Life In A Metro' featuring late actor Irrfan Khan, besides Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shilpa Shetty among others.

The music of 'Metro In Dino' will be scored by Pritam, who also composed the super-hit numbers of the 2007 film.

'Metro In Dino' will boast of an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, 'Metro In Dino' showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships in contemporary times.

Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

Apart from Anupam, Sara and Aditya, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Kher was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film received a lot of love at the box office.

He will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency' and family entertainer 'The Signature'. Kher also has 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' along with Sai Manjrekar. (ANI)

