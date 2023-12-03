Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a glimpse from the musical master class of none other than Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani.

Taking to Instagram, Kher dropped a video featuring MM Keeravani.

Also Read | Sayantani Ghosh Sizzles in Sexy Neon Beachwear, Naagin Actress Celebrates Her Second Marriage Anniversary in Thailand (View Pic & Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Y0gFGCCrx/

In the video, MM Keeravani can be seen playing tunes on guitar with his team.

Also Read | Animal: Bobby Deol Embraces the Darkness in Upcoming Film, Portraying an Obsessed and Savage Antagonist.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Master class with the #Master! #Soothing #Music @mmkeeravaani."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "One of My Favorite "

Few months ago, Kher shared a video, where he learnt a special musical technique and piano lessons from MM Keeravani. The 'Kashmir Files' actor also revealed that the duo is all set to come up with something.

Kher took to X and dropped a video where the duo engaged in a musical banter.

The video showcased Kher wearing a yellow formal shirt while playing the piano, upon the instruction of MM Keeravani.

The music composer sat on the floor. Keeravani was also seen instructing the 'Kashmir files' actor on how to improvise the ending of a tune on a piano.

Sharing the video, Kher wrote, "When an #Oscar winner does you a favour, teaches you a special technique and then sings to your tune, you know God is on your side! And something beautiful is about to happen. Thanks dearest @mmkeeravaani ji for this unique and amazing opportunity! More details to be revealed in due course. But in the mean time remember my friends- KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI! Jai Ho! #Honoured #IFeelLucky #Music."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Anupam Kher got injured while filming for 'Vijay 69'. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans of the same by posting an image in which his injured right hand is seen in a sling.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director.

Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

He will be seen in 'The Freelancer - The Conclusion'.

All episodes are set to stream on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency,' and 'Signature' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)