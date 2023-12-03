Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is known for her work in shows like Kumkum, Meri Maa, Sasural Simar Ka, Naagin 4, among others, is celebrating her second wedding anniversary in Koh Samui, Thailand. Sayantani had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 6, 2021. Sayantani Ghosh Pens an Emotional Note in the Memory of Her Late Co-Star Tunisha, Calls Her ‘Butterfly’.

Taking to Instagram, Sayantani dropped several photos and videos from her anniversary trip. In the pictures, the actress can be seen in a neon green beach wear, and paired it with a red floral sarong. She has tied her hair in a bun and is posing against the picturesque backdrop of the mesmerising sea.

The actress gave the music of the track "Kinni Kinni" by Diljit Dosanjh to her video. The picture shows Sayantani leaning onto her husband while they pose for the cameras. The picture was captioned as: “This is us”. Sayantani also shared a video and wrote: “vibing”. In the Stories section, Sayantani gave a glimpse of themselves enjoying a relaxed foot massage. The actress wrote: “Time for some relaxing foot massage”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayantani is currently seen in Chand Jalne Laga.

