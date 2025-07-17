Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Mumbai premiere of Anupam Kher's directorial film Tanvi The Great was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Thursday, with the real-life Tanvi, the inspiration behind the film, attending the event as the 'Guest of Honour'.

The event drew a star-studded turnout, with Kirron Kher, Sikandar Kher, Annu Kapoor, Rumy Jafry, and members of the film's cast in attendance.

Also Read | 'Border 2' Producer Nidhi Dutta, Husband Binoy Gandhi Welcome Their Daughter Sitara Dutta Gandhi.

Anupam Kher's niece, Tanvi, was the 'Guest of Honour' at the Mumbai premiere of the movie. The film has been inspired by the life story of Tanvi.

She posed with actress Shubhangi Dutt, who portrays her role in the movie, and director Anupam Kher.

Also Read | 'I Know What You Did Last Summer': Did You Know the OG 1997 Slasher Thriller Inspired Not One but Two Bollywood Remakes Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Irrfan Khan?.

The film's lead cast and the guests interacted with the media and posed for photographs.

Kirron Kher and her son Sikandar Kher graced the premiere of 'Tanvi The Great' together in Mumbai.

Earlier, 'Tanvi The Great' exclusive premiere was held in the National Capital of India, which was attended by Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.

Rekha Gupta praised Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great', saying that it is very important for children to watch this movie.

While talking to the media after the screening, Delhi CM expressed her happiness after watching the "inspirational" and "heart-touching" story of Tanvi The Great.

She also expressed her wish to screen the movie for the children on behalf of the Delhi government.

"This theme is so successful in itself, so beautiful, that today, every child of the country, every child of the world, it is very important to watch this movie. We would also like to show this movie to as many children as possible on behalf of the Delhi government, which is inspirational, heart-touching and has patriotism," said Gupta.

She further congratulated Anupam Kher and the team of 'Tanvi The Great' for showcasing a "special theme" through the movie.

"It is connected to the feelings of children, that side which the world cannot see. So, on such a special theme, to make this movie, I congratulate Anupamji, I congratulate his entire team. And for the success of this movie, many, many congratulations," she added.

Starring debut actress Shubhangi Dutt, he film also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Karan Tacker in prominent roles.

'Tanvi The Great', which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.

It has also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)