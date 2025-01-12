Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Popular singer Anuradha Paudwal along with Kavita Paudwal arrived in Ayodhya to seek the blessing of Ram Lalla and perform 'Raag Seva' during the Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations.

Speaking about the occasion, Anuradha Paudwal told ANI, "It is Ram Lalla's blessings that we get the opportunity to serve here again and again."

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought blessings of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir on the occasion of its first 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony anniversary. He performed Puja and offered prayers at the temple during the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program.

The historic ceremony, which marks the consecration of the temple, took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. However, the first anniversary was celebrated on January 11, 2025, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar.

Meanwhile, the celebration also coincides with the Maha Kumbh, held after 12 years. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to participate in the event at the Sangam in Prayagraj, where the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet.

Speaking about the Maha Kumbh, Paudwal said, "India is empowered due to Sanatana... My greetings to everyone for the Maha Kumbh. CM Yogi takes a personal interest, which makes it possible."

During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

