Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Director Anurag Kashyap on Thursday congratulated the newlywed couple actor Sonalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani.

Taking to Instagram story, Anurag re-shared their wedding pictures and wrote, "Congratulations you two."

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Entrepreneur Ashesh L Sajani at Gurudwara in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sonalli took to Insta and shared a string of pictures from her wedding which she captioned, "Sabr & Shukr."

In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen sitting inside the Gurudwara. The actor looked extremely beautiful as she donned a beautiful pink embellished saree for her special day. Ashesh, on the other hand, opted for an off-white sherwani paired with a pink turban.

The 'Jai Mummy Di' actor also shared a picture from their wedding rituals.

Several B-town celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Shama Sikander, director Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Mandir Bedi, Sahil Salathia, and Chahatt Khanna among others attended her wedding.

Talking about the work front, Sonnalli debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' directed by Luv Ranjan. Sonnalli was also seen in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Jai Mummy Di' and 'Wedding Pulao'.

Anurag, on the other hand, his film 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt, recently had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The film premiered during the midnight screening and reportedly received a 7-minute-long standing ovation.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

Anurag is known for his films like 'Gangs of Wasseyur', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Ded D', 'No Smoking', and 'Raman Raghav 2.0' among others. (ANI)

