Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to long-time best friend Shane Gregoire on Saturday. Aaliyah, a social media influencer, penned a heartfelt note after her engagement with Shane Gregoire.

Aaliyah took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share this major life update with her followers. Kashyap dropped beautiful pictures with a romantic note, the caption read, "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life." The Kerala Story: Anurag Kashyap Shares Cryptic Post on Twitter Against Ban on Adah Sharma's Film in West Bengal.

Aaliyah Kashyap's Sweet Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

"thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. 'I love you forever & always Fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)" Aaliyah can be seen dressed in a lovely printed attire in adorable pictures from Bali, Indonesia as she poses with her hand towards the camera to flaunt her big diamond engagement ring in the first picture. In the next couple picture, she can be spotted with her fiance Shane to create a memorable moment as the duo kisses each other to capture the lovely moment. Kennedy Teaser: Anurag Kashyap’s Noir Drama Featuring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat Looks Promising.

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and Anurag's Bollywood colleagues. Kennedy star actor Sunny Leone commented. "Wow congrats!!" Actor Janhvi Kapoor sounded shocked as she wrote, "What!!!!!!!" Anurag, currently in France for Cannes Film Festival, also reacted with a "congratulations" comment on his daughter's post. Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.