Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has cryptically talked about the ban on the recently released film The Kerala Story in a thread about the "propaganda" film. Cryptically reacting to the ban of The Kerala Story in West Bengal, Kashyap tweeted on Wednesday: "You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong." The Kerala Story: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Adah Sharma's Film Tax Free in the State.

He also shared a quote by French philosopher Voltaire, which read: "I do not agree with what you have to say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it." The Kerala Story is currently in controversy after the film's trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Later, the film's makers had changed it to three women.The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Adah Sharma’s Film Rakes In Rs 56.86 Crore!

Read Tweet By Anurag Kashyap:

You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong. pic.twitter.com/DxNFJC1N4w — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 9, 2023

Anurag tweeted it is "just wrong" to ban a film, even if it is "propaganda" and asked people to watch Afwaah, which "talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest".

He tweeted, "You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It's running in cinemas and is called Afwaah. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That's the right way to fight."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently directed the state chief secretary to ensure the film is removed from all screens in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).