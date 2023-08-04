Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashayp’s daughter Aaliyah got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier in May 2023.

On Thursday night, the couple hosted a grand party in Mumbai where several B-town celebs like Suhana Khan, Alay F, Agastya Nanda, Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Palak Tiwari, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others marked their presence.

On Friday, Aaliyah took to her Instagram and shared a string of beautiful pictures from her engagement ceremony which she captioned, “about last night,” followed by a white heart emoticon.

The newly engaged couple wore white and silver ensembles for the ceremony.

In the first two pictures, she could be seen donning a beautiful white lehenga with matching jewellery. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy.

She also shared a monochrome picture with her partner Shane Gregoire.

In the fourth picture the couple could be seen kissing each other.

In another post, the couple could be seen happily posing together.

They both complemented each other with their outfit.

Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire, a few months ago. She informed her fans through her Instagram post. "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH),” she wrote in her post.

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. (ANI)

