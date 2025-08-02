Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Varun Sharma have come on board together for a film titled 'Side Heroes', which based on friendship.

As per a press note, the film tells the "poignant yet comical story of three childhood buddies who reconnect at a reunion after years of distance and silence. It is an enjoyable tale of friends rediscovering the true meaning of happiness, exploring themes of dreams, love, memories, and life."

Announcing the film, the makers on Saturday shared a video of Aparshakti, Abhishek, and Varun Sharma expressing excitement about working with each other. Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain could also be seen in the video.

Excited about the project, MJF Producers Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba shared, "Stories told from the heart and for the heart always resonate with us. Side Heroes is a script that we instantly related to, the tale of three friends looking back at their life during a reunion, told through the filter of humor and emotions. It's just the kind of film that excites all of us. We are looking forward to this journey with the amazingly talented cast and crew".

The film is expected to go on floors soon. If this announcement is anything to go by, a lovable film about life and friendships is on its way to our screens on Friendship Day

'Side Heroes' is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, written by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta, and produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Reeyan Shah. It is expected to go on floors soon. (ANI)

