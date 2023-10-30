Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Anupria Goenka and Ishwak Singh-starrer spy thriller film 'Berlin' is all set to have its premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, of 'Jubilee' and 'Class of 83' fame, the film also stars Rahul Bose in a pivotal role.

Also Read | IPL Online Betting Case: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Questions Rapper Badshah in ‘FairPlay’ App Case.

Talking about the film, Anupriya said, "When the film came to me, I instinctively felt drawn to its world. It is fascinating, intriguing and something that has never been seen before."

"I'm the only girl in the film and it's a part that I've never done before-- it has no dialogues! I wanted to challenge myself as an actor, see how can I emote without any lines whatsoever and make an impact still. The whole film, concept, the period we were diving into was fascinating. The world-building of the film is enigmatic with stellar cast members like Aparshakti, Ishwak Singh and Rahul Bose starring in it. It also gave me an opportunity to collaborate with Atul Sabharwal, whose work had always been stellar. I saw the film recently and I am happy to say that it has turned out brilliantly. It will keep everyone hooked and I am pumped to see how the viewers receive it," she added.

Also Read | Mathew Perry Passes Away: ‘Devastating’! FRIENDS Cast Mourns the Loss of Their ‘ Brother’ – Reports.

'Berlin' had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles earlier in October.

The film revolves around a deaf-mute man who gets arrested on the charge of being a spy. A sign language expert interrogates on behalf of a government agent and is soon drawn into the dark world of espionage, deceit, and corruption.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days.

It began on October 27 and will end on November 5. The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)