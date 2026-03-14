Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman is set to perform at the upcoming mega fan event of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings' Roar 26 event on March 22.

According to the Chennai Super Kings website, the mega fan event will witness "the legendary Oscar award-winning music director AR Rahman delivering a special live performance, turning Chepauk into a pulsating arena of music and lights, filling it with celebration and immersive fan experiences, creating memories that last a lifetime."

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Roar'26 will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The event will also mark the reunion of 'OG' Super Kings, led by Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, M Vijay and S Badrinath, among others, on their legendary turf to take on the current Chennai Super Kings squad in a series of high-energy, never-seen-before match-ups, as per the CSK website.

This mega celebration is a tribute to the journey of the Chennai Super Kings and the unwavering love of the fans.

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The CSK also shared the event's poster on their Instagram handle on Saturday. They wrote, "FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! CSK stars, OG Super Kings and A.R. Rahman are coming together for one unforgettable night!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DV3DnKNE1yY/

AR Rahman is the award-winning musician of the Indian cinema industry. The musician has recently composed the music for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)

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