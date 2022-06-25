Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Oscar winner A R Rahman recently visited the famous Islamic shrine - Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The critically acclaimed music composer took to his Instagram to share a few pictures from his visit with a beautiful caption that he wrote in Tamil.

The music maestro was accompanied by his wife.

Rahman is a regular devotee and has been going to the Dargah for the last 30 years.

Last week, on World Music Day, AR Rahman shared a video on his Youtube channel where he thanked Singer Sukhwinder Singh. In the video, he said, "When I thanked everyone at the Oscars, I left out the singers' names because of all the chaos in my mind. And I am really grateful to Sukhwinder Singh who sang the main part. Sukhwinder's unique voice took the song to another level, undeniably. I am really grateful for his patience, love and his musicality."

A R Rahman was last seen sharing a picture with Shah Rukh Khan at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Shah Rukh and Rahman were among the select guests at Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's wedding recently.

On the work front, Rahman is all set for his North America concert tour. The tour will begin on July 15 and end on August 28. (ANI)

